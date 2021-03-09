Blinken’s show cause notice

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh observed during a speech at an event, that US Secretary Antony Blinken’s letter to President Ashraf Ghani was not a surprise for Afghan government. According to him, it was not a concern and the government will not change its stance on reconciliation efforts. He noted that there will never be any compromise on Afghanistan’s Constitution and on the people’s right to vote.

Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani has denied accepting the demand of interim government in the country, in the post visit scenario of US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who came to reenergize the diminishing Afghan Peace Process. In the recent letter, Antony Blinken has hinted out at a surprising situation, which was earlier not expected by the Biden administration. Blinken noted that US may left the Afghanistan by May 1st, 2021, by honoring its agreement with Taliban before conclusion of any settlement between Afghan parties. He stated that even with the continuation of the US financial assistance to Afghan forces after an American withdrawal, the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains. While forecasting the future scenario, Blinken appealed to President Ghani to understand the urgency of his tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter and think positively.

The United States landed in Afghanistan some two decades ago in a bid to overthrow the Taliban regime in the backdrop of 9/11 attacks. After gaining the control, it poured huge money in nation building of the country. After 20 years battle with Taliban insurgent group, finally it came to negotiate peace with Taliban to end the war. The longest war of American history exhausted the American nation and they agreed to perceive peace with their enemy, but surprisingly the Afghan government and the nation who faced war and destruction for four decades since 1979, did not learn lesson to perceive peace by negotiation with their rival countrymen.

According to analysts, US had done more than sufficient to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, whereas Afghan government had opposed the peace process from the day one. Blinken has clearly demonstrated the urgency for completion of peace process, now the ball is in the Ghani’s court. If Ghani nod positive, it will increase his respect and offer an opportunity to maximize the gains for the people of Afghanistan in future.