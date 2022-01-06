Blinken’s speaks with Kazakhstani FM

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Thursday with Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi regarding the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan.

The Secretary reiterated the United States’ full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom and advocated for a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis.

The Secretary also raised the priority of promoting stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, The head of the EU’s foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, m-ade a statement that military assistance to Kaza-khstan from the CSTO ma-kes him think about situations, memories of which are best avoided. He stated the corresponding position on Thursday on his Twitter page.

“I am deeply concerned about the events in Kazakhstan. The rights and safety of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings memories of situations that are best avoided,” Borrell wrote, without specifying which reminiscences he had. He also stressed that the EU is ready to “provide assistance in resolving the crisis.”