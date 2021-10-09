Blinken’s will meet Israeli and UAE FMs

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting.

They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, As Uganda celebrates the 59th anniversary of its independence, it is a pleasure to congratulate all Ugandans on behalf of the people of the United States.

Our two peoples benefit from the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uganda.

Our now decades-long cooperation on health has helped bring Uganda to the cusp of controlling the scourge of HIV/AIDS and has significantly reduced deaths and illnesses due to malaria, tuberculosis, and other maladies.

Our partnership has also paid major dividends in the fight against COVID-19, press release stated.