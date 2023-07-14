BNP (M) hold rallies

QUETTA (PPI): Balochistan National Party (Mengal) rallied and protested against deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, particularly in Tehsil Wadh of district Khuzdar, patronage of armed militia, death squad, increasing activities of miscreants in different areas of the province and against conspiracies hatched against Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, leader of BNP (M).

Addressing the protest demonstration, speakers said that the issue of Wadh was political which was being given the colour of tribal issue merely to disturb political environment of Balochistan province. They said that some elements did not want Balochistan to be the cradle of peace, adding that political parties ought to have come forward to find an amicable solution to the issue of Wadh. Demanding to stop patronising dearth squad and armed militia, they said that meddling with the political affairs of Balochistan would not prove to be a good omen.

They announced that shutter down strike would be observed on July 14, 2023 against conspiracies hatched against MNA Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal. Protest demonstration was addressed by Waja Jahanzaib, central General Secretary, BNP (M), MPA Naseer Shahwani, MPA Shakeela Dehwar, Musa Jan Baloch, central Labour Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Marri, district president BNP, Quetta, Samad Baloch, central leader of Baloch Students Organisation and others.