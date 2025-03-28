BNP-M Reaches Kalat Amid Roadblocks in Long March Against Crackdown on Baloch Activists

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), announced that his party had reached Kalat during their peaceful long march from Wadh to Quetta. This march protests the alleged harassment and recent arrests of Baloch women and children, including Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen, as well as the police crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta.

Mengal highlighted that, despite multiple roadblocks, including containers placed at several points along the route—particularly in Bhagbana and Tootak—and the suspension of mobile networks, the marchers remained undeterred. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful stance, stating, “Our strength lies in our discipline, our unity, and our cause.”

The BNP-M leader also reported that all petrol stations from Khuzdhar to Quetta were sealed, aiming to deny marchers access to basic necessities. Despite these challenges, he affirmed that the march would continue, even if participants had to proceed on foot, asserting, “The voice of the Baloch nation will be heard.”

According to a party statement, participants were expected to reach Quetta by tonight. Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind stated that internet services were suspended due to “security threats.” No further explanation was provided by the government or telecommunication companies regarding the suspension.

This development underscores ongoing tensions in Balochistan, highlighting the challenges faced by activists and the state’s response to dissent.