BNP-M’s leader Akhtar Hussain Langove arrested on terror charges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The police on Thursday arrested Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s leader Akhtar Hussain Langove on terror charges.

The Baloch politician was arrested in a case registered against him in the Secretariat Police Station.

Earlier, five members of BNP-M including its chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal were booked under the terror charges on Thursday.

The case was registered against the BNP-M members with the Secretariat Police Station Islamabad on the complaint of Senate’s joint secretary Jameel Ahmad.

“As many as five armed persons tried to enter the Senate hall with Akhtar Mengal,” said the FIR.

It added that they misbehaved with the security staff of Senate.

It merits mention here that Akhtar Mengal was ousted from the Senate gallery during the voting on 26th constitutional amendment.