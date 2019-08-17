BNP’s Nawab Amanullah Zehri among four shot dead in Khuzdar

F.P. Report

KHUZDAR: At least four persons including Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Nawab Amanullah Zehri was killed in firing in Khuzdar Friday night

According to local news channel report, BNP leader Mir Nawab Amanullah Zehri was shot dead in Khuzdar late Friday night and his grandson and two other friends were also gunned down in the incident.

BNP President and Member National Assembly Akhtar Mengal confirmed the deaths in a Twitter post, calling it a “dark day for the party and people of Balochistan.”

“Another dark day for BNP and the people of Balochistan. This loss has deprived us all. I’m lost of words today. Devastated to learn that Shaheed Amanullah Zehri with his friends and innocent grandson have been brutally killed in the middle of the night. May Allah have mercy,” Mengal wrote.