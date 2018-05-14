Body-builders flex muscles for Mr Zhob in inter-division c’ship

Rafiullah Mandokhail

ZHOB: All Zhob Division Bodybuilding Championship held in the divisional headquarters Loralai, organized by Balochistan Bodybuilding Association. More than fifty musclemen from district Zhob, Loralai, Duki, Sanjawi, Muslim Bagh, and Killa Saifullah participated in the one-day physique contests. The weight categories were included 65kg, 75kg and 80killograms. Chief guest of the event was Chairman Loralai Niamtullah Jalalzai.

Body builders from Zhob district Nawaz Khan Mandokhail clinched the title of Mr Zhob division, while Abul Rehman Hariphal clinched Junior Mr Zhob division in the three body weight categories bodybuilding competitions.

Chief quest Niamt Jalalzai on the occasion said that sports play an important role in setting up a healthy society. Youth should actively participate in sports, because it helps in preventing them from falling in negative activities. The government and Sports department must explore more avenues for the promotion of sports, as it is an integral part of a healthy society. He added.

Bodybuilding Association Zhob president, who also runs Shafiq Shaheed Body Building Club, Tauqeer Hussain Jan congratulated the position holders and said it was a great achievement for the people of Zhob. He urged the bodybuilders to take fitness seriously and work hard to excel at the provincial level competitions.

“I’m very excited that the bodybuilders from Zhob district clinched the top positions,” he said. Lack of facilities and little attention were the major causes behind the declining of sports in the entire division. “We are doing all out efforts for the promotion of bodybuilding and regaining its lost charm and glow,” adding the government should also provide modern facilities for the promotion of sports. He demanded that Zhob district needs a state-of-the-art bodybuilding club equipped with modern facilities.

