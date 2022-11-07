Body discusses land issue between villagers, SCBA

ISLAMABAD (INP): Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan chaired the meeting of Senate Body held at Parliament House on Monday during which price dispute between the land owners of Village Tamma and Morian and a Housing Society of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) came under discussion.

DG Housing Authority Tariq Rashid informed the committee that there is a dispute between land owners and Housing society and the officials of the Ministry are not involved in the dispute that took place on this land. He further said that the rate has also been revised and increased in these villages. The Secretary Housing argued that the land which was sold by the people five to ten years ago has become expensive today and negotiations are being made to settle the matter and all efforts are being made to speak to all stakeholders, and start development after coming to consensus.

It was informed that a Land Supervisor Committee headed by the then sitting Judge Honorable Mr. Justice Maqbool Baqir was formed which, after holding meetings with the stakeholders decided a rate of 3,400,000/- Per kanal (Rs 1,725,000/- Award amount plus Rs. 1675000/- against easement for possession for Moza Mohrian including 15pc necessary acquisition charges. He said that FGEHA’ Executive Board has also endorsed proposed rate of the said Land Supervisory Committee in its 22nd meeting dated 03-08-2022 which will be applicable on whole Moza Mohrian.

Tariq Rashid further informed that as of now statement for almost 800 Kanal land have been recorded in FGEHA’s and payment thereof to the respective landowners has also been released , for land Sharing Fardat of around 800 Kanal Land of SCBAP’s share have been received out of which 616 kanals and cleared and remaining are under process. The committee directed to hold meetings between the community and the chief commissioner Islamabad and play role of a mediator to sought out the matter and make a way forward to redress the matter in consensus. The committee sought report on the same in the next meeting

The committee also discussed the matter of PWD regarding the alleged embezzlement in utilization of SDGs, programme fund at Tribal Districts of Mohmand, Bajaur and Khyber of erstwhile FATA. The matter of irregularities in SDGs programme in PWD projects in Mohmand, Bajaur and Khyber districts was raised by Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman. He said that PWD hollowing out foundations of the country and committing huge theft he lamented that their officers draft PC-1 of projects in Mohmand even without making visits and there is not a single No-objection certificate (NOC) obtained for any scheme he said.

Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman further said that on March 28, 2018, a tender worth Rs. 48 crore was opened by the PWD and a day later the work order was issued, he said that the PWD placed 850 km total pipeline in one night in a project which does not exist in Pakistan.

