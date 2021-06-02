Body expresses concern over non-implementation of ex-FATA students’ quota

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regon (SAFRON) on Wednesday expressed its concern for non-implementation on the issues of students’ quota and their fees, and non-provision of basic health facilities and supply of gas to the erstwhile FATA. The Committee also expressed its concern over non provision of complete funds for erstwhile FATA.

The Committee emphasized that the Petroleum Division should take serious efforts for exploration of gas in South and North Waziristan district.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Shahid Ahmad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Aliya Malik, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Aysha Rajab Ali, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din and Agha Hassan Baloch. The meeting was also attended by Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for SAFRON.

The Committee directed to invite Chairman, Higher Education Commission, Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and officers from Water Management and Agriculture Engineering, KPK in the next meeting.

The Committee expressed its displeasure on the absence of Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and deferred the agenda items relating to the briefing on restoration of economic activities on Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan borders, for its next meeting. The Committee directed to invite the Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary, Ministry of Interior and the Chairman, FBR for briefing on these deferred agenda items.

The officers from the ministry of Interior briefed the Committee on the closure of Nowa Pass and Gorsal Border points at Pak-Afghanistan border for trade activities. The Secretary, SAFRON briefed the Committee on the implementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee. The senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and Petroleum Division replied to a number of queries and questions raised by the Chairman and Members of the Committee.

The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting held on13th April 2021.