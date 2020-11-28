Body of late Nawaz’s Mother received via British Airways flight

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):The body of late Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Lahore Airport here on Saturday morning via British Airways flight.

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif received the body of his mother. The airport authorities handed over the body to Shehbaz Sharif after completing legal formalities.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar and others were present at the airport. The body of the late Begum Shamim would be taken to Jaati Umra, Raiwind residence from Hajj terminal of the airport. The funeral prayer would be held at Sharif Medical City in the afternoon.