Bolivia: High Level Dialogue with the EU held in La Paz

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The 8th High Level Dialogue between Bolivia and the European Union took place in La Paz yesterday.

This Dialogue was part of a series of regular meetings held until 2018, resumed today, to review the general state of relations between Bolivia and the European Union. The meeting addressed diplomatic issues of bilateral interest, development cooperation and pressing issues on the international scene.

The European Union reaffirmed its interest in continuing to cooperate in support of activities related to the environment, climate change, governance and human rights. Under the new Multiannual Indicative Programme (period 2021-2024 with an allocation of €104 million), the EU aims to assist recovery and sustainable economic development, with a focus on working with women and youth, and to promote fundamental rights, democracy, reconciliation, the rule of law and to contribute to peace and security, for the benefit of the Bolivian people.

Regarding international issues, the European Union reaffirmed its support for Ukraine, a free and democratic country suffering the horrors of the war unleashed by Russia against the Ukrainian population and territory. The defence of Ukraine is a defence of the established international legal order and of the Charter of UN.

Both delegations agreed to continue a permanent open dialogue. Bolivia and the European Union declared their interest in facing, together, the challenges of the 21st century, to strengthen green and inclusive societies, in a context of support for multilateralism and human rights.

The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to accompany and support Bolivia’s efforts to promote development, strengthen democratic institutions and generate better living conditions for the population.

The Bolivian Delegation was headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Freddy Mamani; the European Union Delegation was headed by the Deputy Managing Director for the Americas of the European External Action Service, Javier Niño Pérez.