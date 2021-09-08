Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar feels ‘unbearable’ pain as his mother Aruna Bhatia dies

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia breathed her last on Wednesday morning after she was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition recently.

The sad news was confirmed by Akshay on social media, saying ‘Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today.”

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

“I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period.”

Earlier, Akshay tweeted “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”