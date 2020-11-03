Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana checks into hotel despite shooting in hometown

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy shooting his next film in hometown Chandigarh, is not staying with his family. Rather, he has checked into a hotel.

Ayushmann, who is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, in his hometown, cites the Covid pandemic as the reason for his decision.

“I have been extremely cautious through the pandemic and taken every possible step not to catch the virus and protect my family. My wife and my two young kids can never come in harm’s way because of me,” Ayushmann said.