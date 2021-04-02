Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shares pregnancy news on social media

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza (a 40-year-old Bollywood model, actress, producer and social worker) tied the knot to Vaibhav Rekhi in February and has announced her wonderful pregnancy news through an Instagram post.

Dia shared a captivating picture in the Maldives with the background adorning a mesmerizing sunset. Her face portrays immense contentment as she cradles her baby bump.

However, Dia’s post caption stole the spotlight: “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings.And the blossoming of hope.Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb”.

Dia shares a lovely poem in order to announce her happy news while on a vacation in Maldives with her 36-year-old husband Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai-based business man. Dia Mirza is Vaibhav Rekhi’s second wife. He has a daughter from his first wife Sunaina.

Dia’s pregnancy news was received with much love from the stars of Bollywood. Her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages by the happening members of the Indian showbiz industry.

Some of them being Jacqueline Fernandez, Tahira Kashyap, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor and many others.

Dia Mirza is considered a beauty diva however not currently but certainly was considered an epitome of beauty in her ‘promising acting days’.

Dia’s former husband is Sahil Sangha who she separated from in 2019. Dia’s recent marriage was conducted on a small scale. Mostly consisting of family and close friends.

Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut with ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’.