Bollywood actress Disha Patani pulls off butterfly kick, video goes viral

MUMBAI: Indian actress Disha Patani pulled off a butterfly kick in a new video she shared on her social media account. The gorgeous actor took to her Instagram account and uploaded a new video of butterfly kick.

In the video, Disha can be seen acing butterfly kick flawlessly. The butterfly kick goes viral on the social media platforms.

Her video has been seen by 3,826,008 times. Indian actor Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff praised Disha for nailing the butterfly kick. Tiger commented: “Clean,” followed by fire and clapping emojis. Ayesha wrote: “Wowwwwww deeeeshu.”

Elli AvrRam commented: “Well done.” Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now. Despite their frequent lunch dates and holidays hinting at a romance, they have denied being together and claim to be just good friends.