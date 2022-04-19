Bollywood actress Disha Patani shares photo with her pup

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Disha Patani has been living up to her ‘animal lover’ tag quite immaculately and the dog mom has recently seen bonding with her furry companion once again.

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the Malang starlet recently took to Instagram to share yet another image with the ‘love of her life’ and it is the cutest thing you will see today.

In the picture, we could see Disha and her dog lying down relaxed on the floor. Disha had her arms around her furry companion. As the two cuddled each other, Disha had her eyes closed as she kissed her puppy lovingly and the puppy lay on her sweetly.

The whole picture gave us super positive vibes.

However, the actress’s social media is replete with adorable pictures of her dog which she is absolutely too cute to handle.

For those unversed, the 29-year-old beauty has recently surpassed 50 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

Next, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It will be released in the theatres on July 8, 2022.