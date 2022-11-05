Bollywood Diva Katrina’s Phone Bhoot hits silver screen

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The much-awaited movie of gorgeous Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has hit the silver screen.

Katrina shared the news of her movie release with her fan and followers on social media.

“Phone Bhoot services received an amazing response and are now open for all! Book your tickets now and be a part of their company”, she captioned.

“Phone Bhoot out NOW only in cinemas ????

See u thereeeeeee ????☎”, she added.

Phone Bhoot is a funny as well as a horror movie in which Katrina was playing the role of a pretty ghost along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.