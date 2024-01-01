Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recalls receiving electric shocks during film shoot

(Web Desk): Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a behind-the-scenes story from his iconic 1981 film Yaarana, revealing that he was subjected to real electric shocks while filming the famous song Sara Zamana Husn Ka Deewana.

Speaking on his popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, he recounted the unusual experience during the shoot, which took place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Stadium in Kolkata.

Amitabh Bachchan explained that the special lighting on his costume, famously known as the electric jacket, was controlled by wires connected to a switchboard.

Due to the limited technology available at the time, the wiring was wrapped around his body, and as soon as the power surged, he began to feel real electric shocks, which, ironically, made him dance.

The actor often shares fascinating anecdotes from his film career on Kaun Banega Crorepati, providing fans with rare insights into the challenges behind some of his most famous performances.

