Bollywood mourns the loss of veteran music composer Khayyam

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Late last night, we received the shocking news of veteran music director and composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi’s passing away.

He was the man behind albums like Umraojaan and Kabhie Kabhie which went on to become popular and remain in the hearts of people even to this date. Khayyam had been admitted to the ICU of Sanjay Hospital in Mumbai a few days back because of infection in his lungs. Last night, when the news of his passing away broke, the entire industry and the country was left in shocked.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Salim Merchant, Javed Akhtar and Vishal Dadlani expressed their tributes for the late musician and shared condolences to his family and closed ones. India’s Prime Minister too expressed his grief over the loss.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)