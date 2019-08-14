Bollywood remembers the iconic Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s all-time queen and one of the biggest female superstars, Sridevi ruled Hindi cinema for decades. Even after her unfortunate demise, she continues to live in the memories of her zillion fans as she created magic on screen with her sheer talent. On her 56th birth anniversary today, Sridevi’s husband wished her in a heartfelt note, “Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi (sic),”

Boney Kapoor

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi

Meanwhile, daughter Janhvi Kapoor wished her mamma saying, “, “Happy birthday Mumma, I love you.”

Happy birthday Mumma, I love you

Other then this actor, Anil Kapoor wished the superstar in an emotional tweet which read, “Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday #Sridevi!”

Also remembering the icon today include Manish Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Sunita Kapoor among others.

Memories are always special. Sometimes we laugh by remembering the times we cried, and we cry by remembering the days we laughed;!!! That’s life. Happy birthday Sri..Miss you so much.

vidya balan

I am honoured and delighted to officially launch the Cover of the Penguin book on the iconic Sridevi on her 56th birthday today. Congratulations to author @SatyarthNayak, dear @BoneyKapoor sir and the @PenguinIndia mavericks @mileeashwarya and @film_worm.

courtesy: (Filmfare)