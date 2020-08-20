Bollywood star Anil Kapoor’s muscles in his latest picture leaves the Internet in Awe

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Anil Kapoor is one veteran Bollywood actor who has been taking care of himself and how he looks. It would be an understatement to say that the actor has been looking better as he gets older, and several of his fraternity friends, colleagues, and of course, his fans, would agree with us!

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram that made his friends and fans go into a tizzy. In the picture, Anil Kapoor flaunts his muscles and thinks that they are better than his face. The actor shared a picture from his home workout with a witty caption.