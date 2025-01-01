Bollywood stars who stayed away from big screens in 2024

(Web Desk) : Year 2024 passed off, but megastars of Bollywood did not appear in any film in this year, disappointing their fans.

2024 turned out to be an exciting year for Bollywood buffs with some mega releases such as Pushpa 2, Laapataa Ladies, Stree-2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa-3.

However, there were a few B-town gems that were terribly missed on the silver screens. As another year comes to an end, let’s turn back the clock and take a look at some of the actors who did not have any released during this year.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has delivered some massive hits during her tenure as an actress including PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Jab Tak Hai Haan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, it has almost been more than half a decade since her last release Zero in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a lot of headlines in 2024 for her personal life. But she did not appear in any film in 2024. The actress garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the Tamil drama, making the fans even more eager for her forthcoming projects.

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist is known to give his all to every role he decides to take on, limiting his number of releases. Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir’s last outing on the silver screens, nevertheless, he stayed in the limelight for backing the much-acclaimed Laapaata Ladies.

Salman Khan

Eid is extremely special for Salman Khan fans as the Bollywood hunk is known to treat his fans during the festival with a massive entertainer. However, the 2024 Eid remained incomplete without a Salman Khan release. As far as 2025 Eid is concerned, Salman is all set to treat his fans with Sikandar.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan delivered not one, not two, but two superhits in 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan. His third release ‘Dunki’ was a moderate hit. However 2024 has had a quiet year.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a special place for himself in the industry with his unconvincing choices. One of the examples is his last release Dream Girl 2 in which he was seen dressed as a female. Although the movie was highly appreciated, Ayushmann has been lying low ever since.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor took his fans by surprise with his stellar performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. Besides this, the Barfi actor also starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Both these movies performed exceedingly well at the box office, but Ranbir chose to stay away from big screens in 2024.

Ranveer Singh

Another B-town heartthrob who was missing from the silver screens in 2024 was Ranveer Singh. He made quite a splash with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he was seen opposite Alia Bhatt. After this, he made a small appearance in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.