Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tests coronavirus positive

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor, currently working on the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, is the latest Indian celebrity to get infected with the deadly virus.

The 56-year-old actor is doing “fine” and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested. “Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” said a spokesperson of the actor in a statement issued in this regard. Khan will be next seen on-screen in his upcoming “Laal Singh Chaddha”, scheduled to release in December this year. Amir was recently in news for deciding to quit social media.

The popular actor, on the day of his 56th birthday on March 15, declared that he will no longer have any active social media accounts.

He wrote: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media.

Considering that I am SO active any way I have decided to drop the pretense. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there.

Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a.” The actor had shared the same post on all of his social media handles.

Other popular actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon also tested positive for coronavirus recently.