Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt, has been diagnosed with lung cancer on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the actor is in stage 3 of the disease.

The unfortunate news was shared by film critic Komal Nahta who took to Twitter to reveal, “Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

A source close to the actor revealed that he is devastated upon learning about his health.

The insider went on to state that the cancer is curable, due to which Dutt will be leaving for the US to seek treatment immediately.

He also said that the actor is worried about his wife and kids, who are currently in Dubai.

Meanwhile Dutt, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce that he is taking a sabbatical from films for medical treatment and urged his fans not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

He wrote, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Earlier on Monday, the Panipat actor was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness.

After getting examined for COVID-19, for which he tested negative, Dutt was discharged from the hospital after a day.