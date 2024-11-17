Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family, fans

(Web Desk): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today, marking nearly three decades of success in the film industry.

Born on November 2, 1965, in New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema.

Every year, fans gather outside his home to catch a glimpse of their idol, turning his birthday into a festive occasion. This year was no different, with thousands expected to gather outside his residence to show their love and support.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations kicked off with a private party attended by close friends and family. The actor is known for his engaging interactions with fans, often appearing on his balcony to wave and express gratitude for their continued affection.

Having launched his career in 1992 with the film Deewana, Shah Rukh has starred in numerous blockbusters, including Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. His recent films, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, have achieved remarkable box office success, further solidifying his status as Bollywood’s “King Khan.”

With a net worth of approximately $770 million, Shah Rukh Khan is India’s wealthiest actor, accumulating wealth through films, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, and various business ventures.

His daughter, Suhana, has recently entered the acting scene, while his son Aryan is involved in film writing.