Bomb blast injures 17 at volleyball ground in Waziristan

F.P. Report

At least 17 civilians, including children, were injured on Tuesday evening after an explosion in a volleyball ground in Barmal area of Lower Wana Tehsil, South Waziristan.

According to local sources, residents were engaged in a friendly volleyball match when chaos erupted as a bomb exploded at the venue. The unexpected blast caused widespread panic among spectators and players.

Eyewitnesses reported that heavy gunfire followed the explosion, further intensifying the panic in the area. Seventeen people sustained injuries in the incident, including children, with some of them reported to be in critical condition.

All victims have been shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, fear and despair spread in the area, with people confined to their homes. The search for those responsible is underway, while the nature of the attack is also being determined.