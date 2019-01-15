Bomb explosion kills one dead in Kabul

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan Ministry of Interior has confirmed that at least one person was killed when a magnetic bomb went off in Kabul city.

Spokesman of Interior Ministry, Najib Danish, has said that the incident took place at around 8:20am local time in the vicinity of Abdul Haq square in the 9th police district of the city.

He said the magnetic bomb was planted a Corolla type civilian vehicle which was destroyed in the explosion and its driver was killed.

No individual or group including Taliban has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detonated near an accommodation of the expatriates in Kabul city late on Monday evening, leaving at least 4 dead and more than 90 others wounded.