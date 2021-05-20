Book Launch titled ‘”Higher than Karakoram, Seven Decades of Pakistan-China Partnership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) launched its second edited book titled ‘Higher than Karakoram: Seven Decades of Pakistan-China Partnership” on May 20, 2021.

Mr. Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary was the Chief Guest at the event, while, H.E. Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China was Guest of Honor. Other dignitaries and discussants included Mr. Moin ul Haque, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, Ambassador Masood Khalid, Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies, University of Sargodha, Dr. Di Yuna, Executive Director, Pakistan Study Center of Science & Technology and Economy, and Dr. Li Jingfeng, Director Regional & Strategic Research Office, Sichuan Academy of Social Sciences.

During his remarks, H.E. Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China congratulated ISSI and CPSC for launching the book at the important occasion, when China and Pakistan are celebrating the seven decades of diplomatic relations. While delving on importance of the bilateral relations, Ambassador Nong Rong stated that the relationship between China and Pakistan has set a model for other countries. He underscored the importance of research in propagating the right narrative and also suggested to focus on more areas of common interests.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Sohail Mahmood appreciated ISSI and CPSC for publishing the book and underscored that this book will guide the future discourse of the important relationship between Pakistan and China. While delving on the seven decades of this relationship, Mr Mahmood stated that the expressions like ‘higher than Himalayas, deeper than ocean, sweeter than honey’ are not mere cliché’s but the realities and substantiation of this important relationship.

He further said that the two countries support each other on the issues of their core interest. China has stood by Pakistan in supporting our key strategic, economic, and developmental priorities including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

To commemorate the historic event, the Chief Guest said that Foreign Ministers of China and Pakistan unveiled the official logo of 70th anniversary in a simultaneously held virtual ceremony on March 2 2021. Pakistan has planned a series of events, spread over the entire year to commemorate the historic occasion in a befitting manner.

He further hoped that such academic exchanges and insightful learning will help understand the significance of this relationship and achieve key policy objectives.

Earlier during his welcome remarks, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director General ISSI, congratulated CPSC and outlined how ISSI has created a vision of which the edited books are a part of. Ambassador Chaudhry said that what makes this book unique is that it marks the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. With their expertise over their respective areas, the authors have provided the readers with valuable information on the past, present and future trends in the multiple dimensions of bilateral ties between China and Pakistan. The fact that both Pakistani and Chinese authors have contributed in this book reflects our commitment to address our challenges collectively.

While introducing the book Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC said that through this book, CPSC has brought to light the fact as to why our relationship is considered to be ‘Higher than Karakoram’. He further hoped this book will help readers have better understanding of this unique relationship and will lead to further meaningful academic exchanges in the times to come.

At the conclusion of the event, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI presented the Institute’s memento to the distinguished guests.