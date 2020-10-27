Boosting Pak-Afghan trade

Afghanistan has been a booming market for exports from Pakistan, consisting of both value added items and food commodities. The balance of trade always remained surplus. Pakistan’s exports included cement, steel, plastic goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, wheat flour, rice, sugar, meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables. Major items of imports from Afghanistan were fruits, vegetables and livestock, particularly sheep. However, over the past twelve year the quantum of bilateral trade started declining, which touched the lowest ebb from the past few months, disappointing business community of both countries. It has hit hard the exporters and importers of Pakistan in addition to constantly rising prices of fruits and vegetables in the country. The importers of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Afghan exporters complain against the road blocks for days each week in addition to collection of illegal and unaccounted for hefty road taxes, which go to private pockets and not to the government exchequer. Such anti-trade practices should stop now.

It is worth appreciation that government has realised to increase the volume of bilateral trade and take it to new heights. Addressing trade and Investment Forum 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed Afghanistan as natural trading partner as the trade relations dates back to Mughal dynasty rule on the Subcontinent. He emphasied an open border policy of bilateral trade would help in wealth creation and bringing prosperity for the people of both countries. The Prime Minister referred to Pakistan persistent efforts for the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan leadership to come out from the spell of misconception about Pakistan as both countries need to work together for future prosperity of the people. He said lessons must be learnt from the past mistakes to move forward instead of remaining stuck in the past. He cautioned against the negative role of India which is bent upon ruining the growing relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Three main areas of enhancing trade relation were discussed in the two days forum, including transit trade, bilateral trade and informal trade. It is pertinent to mention that bulk of transit trade goods eventually find their way to markets in Pakistan that harm the noncompetitive local industry and cause loss or revenue.

Exports to Afghanistan had witnessed boom during 2002-07 because federal government was keen to use bilateral trade as an effective tool of economic diplomacy, making it a cardinal principle of Afghan Policy. Although the succeeding government invited Afghan President Hamid Karazai to the oath-taking ceremony of President Asif Zardari, but economic diplomacy went to the backburner. Bilateral trade started declining, mainly hitting exports from Pakistan. During the PML-N government 2013-18 serious efforts were not made to expand trade relations with Afghanistan as their main focus was to play a second fiddle role in the domain of foreign policy vis-à-vis India, opening market to Indian goods resulting in massive trade deficit.

Afghanistan had remained the fourth largest destination of exports from Pakistan during 2002-07 with exports valuing $2.3 billion. Pakistan’s exports of wheat, rice, sugar and cement catered to 90 percent of market in Afghanistan. In addition, surgical instruments, soap, dry skimmed milk and footwear were also in great demand. But from 2013 and onwards, exports started plummeting. The quantum of exports fell to $1.4 billion in 2014 and to $1.2 billion in 2017. Businessmen and traders of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan accrued huge losses due to the myopic vision of the then federal government. Finding the vacuum, India, Iran and China flooded the consumers’ market in Afghanistan with value added goods and food commodities, mostly on dumping price to create a permanent future market to sell their products on real prices then.

The question is not of reclaiming the Afghan market alone. Afghanistan provides a short inland route for trade with Central Asia. Pakistan’s exports to five central Asian States can get a big boost when a political settlement of Afghanistan is reached and the country returns to peace and stability. The obstacles that led to squeezing of bilateral trade need urgent removal.