BOP and UHS sign agreement

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOK), pioneer of digitalization in MBBS & BDS admission program of University of Health Sciences (UHS), once again extended its services for admission and fee collection throughout Punjab, Azad Jammu Kashmir & Sheikh Zayed Hospital (Federal).

In this regard an SLA was signed between The Bank of Punjab & University of Health Sciences, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) and Dr. Javed Akram (Vice Chancellor – University of Health Sciences) inked the agreement on behalf of their institution respectively.

The service to be provided under this SLA include, facilitating online admission, preferences selection, uploading of the documentation through Bank of Punjab web Portal and fee submission through the Bank of Punjab Branches across the country for admission of MBBS & BDS in Punjab, Azad Jammu Kashmir & Sheikh Zayed Hospital (Federal).

Senior management of both organizations were also present in the ceremony. Bank of Punjab IT has played the vital role in developing the customized CMS module for University of Health Sciences. Dedicated customer support shall be established for students to be facilitated nationwide and overseas.

Bank of Punjab is committed towards providing optimum digitalize solution for facilitation of general public always on top of our agenda.