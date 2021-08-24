BOP signs MoU with Pakistan Post Office

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Bank of Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) for the provision of subsidized loans for Digital Franchised Post Office (DFPO) under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme to Applicants Shortlisted and referred by PMKJ-YES. Under the MOU, PPOD shall act as a lead generator for BOP while BOP would act as a mandate finance provider under PMKJ-YES to the applicants shortlisted and referred by PPOD for provision of subsidized loans. BOP will also impart any required training to PPOD for creating awareness among Applicants Shortlisted regarding PMKJ-YES and application submission for DFPOs.

The MoU was formally signed at the Postal Staff College Auditorium in Islamabad by Khawar Ansari (Group Head, Treasury & FI – BOP) and Rana Hassan Akhtar (Additional Director General Operations) of PPOD. Zafar Masud, President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab, Usman Dar – SAPM Youth Affairs & Murad Saeed – Minister for Communication & Postal Services were also present at the event to grace the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Masud, President & CEO, The Bank of Punjab assured BOP’s firm commitment in supporting government’s initiatives like Kamyab Jawan. He reaffirmed BOP’s commitment to take the program with PPOD to the next level by scaling it up further through this collaboration. He also stated that such initiatives with institutions like Pakistan Post having a huge setup will help BOP to grow further to new levels and pursue other expansion strategies in the area of digitalization and valued customer experience. He also thanked the honorable minsters and PPOD team for hosting BOP at their premises and giving opportunity for partnership with Pakistan Post.

Usman Dar SAPM Youth Affairs expressed that this MoU will help to scale up and keep the process of loan disbursement transparent. This will also increase the employment opportunities for youngsters.

Murad Saeed, Minister for Communication & Postal Services also shared his views on the occasion and expressed that this MoU is a milestone in the launch of Digital Franchise Post Offices with track & trace system & eCommerce.

Both Usman Dar and Murad Saeed thanked Zafar Masud and entire BOP team on behalf of Pakistan Post for extending their cooperation to achieve this milestone.

The event was also attended by senior executives of BOP and PPOD.