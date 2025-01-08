‘Borderless brothers’: Honey Singh poses with Atif Aslam

(Web Desk): Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Indian rapper Honey Singh have ignited speculation of a possible collaboration after Singh shared a picture of the two on Instagram.

In the post, Singh described Atif Aslam as a “loving brother” and highlighted their shared March birthdays, using hashtags to celebrate music and unity between India and Pakistan.

The photo, which shows the two musicians in a cheerful moment on social media, drawing praise from fans in both countries.

Many have expressed excitement about the potential for a cross-border musical project, despite ongoing restrictions on collaborative works between Indian and Pakistani artists.

Both Atif Aslam and Honey Singh are renowned for their chart-topping hits and have massive followings globally.

While neither has confirmed working on a joint project, the image has sparked optimism among fans longing for artistic exchange between the neighbouring nations.