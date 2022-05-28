Boris calls President Zelenskyy

F.P. Report

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Saturday.

The leaders discussed the latest developments in the Donbas and the East of Ukraine. The Prime Minister said that the UK will continue to support the heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces in their efforts to defend their homeland against this barbaric attack, including helping provide the equipment they need.

The leaders spoke about Putin’s despicable blockade of Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest shipping port. The Prime Minister outlined to President Zelenskyy the intensive work taking place with international partners to find ways to resume the export of grain from Ukraine to avert a global food crisis. He said that the UK would work with G7 partners to push for urgent progress. The leaders agreed next steps and the imperative for Russia to relax its blockade and allow safe shipping lanes.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of the international community continuing to work and act together, so that Ukraine succeeds and Putin fails. He also emphasised that countries have a duty to support Ukraine, both now and in the long-term, so that it is never in the position to be attacked again.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

