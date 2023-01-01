Boris Johnson resigns as MP, accusing Commons investigation of attempting to ‘drive me out’

LONDON (CNN) : Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister, is resigning as an MP, after accusing a House of Commons investigation of attempting to “drive me out,” UK’s PA Media reported Friday, quoting a statement from the former prime minister.

He said he was was “bewildered and appalled” after receiving a letter from the committee, which is investigating whether he lied to British lawmakers looking into the “Partygate” scandal.

Johnson said the letter made “it clear, much to my amazement, that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament,” he said, according to PA Media.

“I have today written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election,” he said.

“I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as mayor and MP.”