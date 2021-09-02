Borrell: Afghanistan made the need for an EU defense system evident

LYUBLYANA (TASS): The need of the European Union to create its own defense system became apparent after the situation with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. This was stated on Thursday by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in the Slovenian capital, which until the end of the year presides over the EU Council.

“I insist that the EU’s need for its own defense system became apparent after Afghanistan,” Borrell said.

He stressed that “the historical events in Afghanistan prompted the development of a European security concept” Strategic Compass of the EU “, the final draft of which will be presented in October-November.” According to him, within the framework of this discussion, the EU countries are also discussing a project to create their own rapid reaction forces of the community, numbering about 5 thousand people.

At the same time, Borrell said that he does not expect specific decisions from the current ministerial meeting, since it is informal.

The idea of the earliest possible creation of the EU’s own rapid reaction forces was actively supported by the head of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Briger, who also takes part in this meeting.

“The situation in Afghanistan, Libya, the Middle East and the Sahel shows that now is the time to act, starting with the creation of an EU rapid reaction force that will demonstrate the EU’s ability to act as a global strategic partner. When, if not now, it will be too late later,” general.

Answering journalists’ questions, Borrell acknowledged that the previous project for the creation of a common EU armed forces (the so-called European battle groups), which was declared completed in 2007, has never been applied in practice.

“Battlegroups exist, but we never used them, we never activated them. We have to think about something more operational, ready to go,” Borrell said. they had to be ready for action, but they were never put into action. We need to move towards a wealthier and better organized force that does not involve the military of one EU country every month, but action all together all the time, “Borrell said.

The EU combat group project envisaged the creation of 18 battalion tactical groups of about 1.5 thousand people each. They would be based on the armed forces of an individual state or a group of small EU countries. These groups were supposed to carry out operational duty in turn.

On paper, the units themselves were created by the end of 2007, but their military use involved a number of complexities. In particular, the financing of the operations of each of the combat groups fell on only one EU country, which created a serious imbalance in costs if they needed to be practically deployed to carry out a military mission.

As a result, this project remained only on paper, the EU combat groups have never been used, and each time the EU creates a separate mixed military contingent for its humanitarian missions.