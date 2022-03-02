Borrell assures Moldova of support

CHISINAU (TASS): The European Union will increase financial assistance to Moldova in the conditions of the regional crisis due to the events in Ukraine. This was confirmed on Wednesday by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a joint briefing with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

“We have come to express support and solidarity with the Republic of Moldova in the current situation. This concerns the humanitarian component due to the events in Ukraine and the energy crisis. We will provide microfinance assistance to help in this direction,” Borrell said.

It was noted that about €20 million will be additionally allocated to the republic to help cope with the flow of refugees. Financial assistance is being considered, which, according to him, will reduce gas bills for citizens of the country.

In addition, humanitarian aid will be sent to Moldova. Chisinau will also be supported in strengthening cyber security. The importance of information warfare was emphasized.

Moldovan journalists asked several questions about the prospects for a possible application for the republic’s accession to the EU following the example of Ukraine. Borrell ignored them, and European Com-missioner for Enlargement Oliver Vargely, who was present at the briefing, made it clear that the move would be premature.

Since February 24, over 112,000 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the Moldovan border. Of these, 60 thousand then left the country in the direction of the European Union.