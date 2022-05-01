Borrell discuss EU aid to Ukraine with Kuleba

BRUSSELS (TASS): Head of the EU Foreign Service Josep Borrell had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and discussed with him the development of partnership with Ukraine, assistance to it and the preparation of new EU sanctions against Russia. Borrell wrote about this on Sunday on his Twitter.

“We are talking with Dmitry Kuleba to discuss the ongoing EU assistance to Ukraine. Work continues on the next package of sanctions. The upcoming (in May – TASS note) EU-Ukraine Cooperation Council will be a key moment to further advance our cooperation,” he said.

At the same time, Borrell said that “the situation in Mariupol is disgusting, an urgent humanitarian evacuation is needed.”

In the liberated Mariupol, a peaceful life is gradually being established. Up to 100 civilians were evacuated from the blocked Azovstal plant, according to reports from Kyiv, with the support of the UN, who were sent to Zaporozhye. The head of the parliamentary faction of Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, also claims that “the evacuation was successful.” Those evacuated include children, women and the elderly, he added.

The fighting for Ma-riupol began on February 25, the city was completely blocked. Currently, in Mariupol, a group of Ukrainian nationalists has been driven out of residential areas. Earlier, more than 1,300 servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine laid down their arms near the Ilyich plant. Later, the trading port was completely liberated and the hostages were rescued. The nationalists now remain blocked on the territory of the Azovstal plant.

The day before, a group of 25 civilians, including six children, left the factory, people were evacuated to the Bezymennoe aid point on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Another 40 people were evacuated to Bezymennoe today. As one of the eyewitnesses told TASS, about 300 more civilians may remain on the territory of the plant.

