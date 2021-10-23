Borrell: EU and UN partnership is more important than ever

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core, is the most effective way to contribute to global peace, security, human rights and prosperity. It is a pillar of the European Union’s external action. In a rapidly evolving world, a strong and dynamic partnership between the EU and the UN is more important than ever and it needs to deliver.

Together, we must respond to global crises, threats and challenges that cannot be addressed by any country alone, be it climate change and biodiversity loss or the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting countries to recover, but also to “build back better”. Side-by-side, we champion the protection of the universality and indivisibility of human rights, the fundamental values of democracy and the rule of law.

In the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, “we are at an inflection point in history”. The world hasenormously changed since the UN was founded 76 years ago. As a matter of effectiveness and legitimacy, the UN has to be fully equipped to tackle increasingly complex global challenges and respond to the growing demands of citizens around the world.

The UN Secretary-General’s report on Our Common Agenda (link is external) represents a timely opportunity to transform the UN system and gear it towards these objectives. The EU will therefore continue to engage as a propeller of positive change, at a time where the decisions we take will determine “a breakthrough or a break-down” for the international system. The next generations will have to deal with the implications of our actions. They need a United Nations equipped to face the challenges of the future.

On the UN Day, we congratulate the UN and its staff for their vital work across the globe, from Afghanistan to Mali. The EU is determined to keep supporting the UN as an indispensable forum and a driving force behind a truly inclusive, networked multilateralism for a safer, more stable and prosperous world for all.