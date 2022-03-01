Borrell: European Union must strengthen deterrence to avoid war

BRUSSELS (TASS): The European Union has an obligation to strengthen its deterrence capabilities in order to avoid war. This was stated on Tuesday by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament on the situation in Ukraine.

“We must increase our deterrence capacity to prevent war,” Borrell said.

“This is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Europe should think more about security,” he said.

Against the backdrop of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Eu-rope more than ever “needs to think strategically about itself, its environment and the world,” Borrell said.

Borrell urged on Tuesday the countries – members of the community to think about the possibility of providing weapons to third countries when forming a new budget.

“Combining the possibilities of the EU member states, I want to remind you that the European Peace Fund is not part of the budget on which you vote. This is a different budget, <…> the money of the me-mber countries. We declare that we are the European U-nion, we have peace forces, we can’t provide weapons to someone else. Yes, we can. Yes, we did it. [When forming] the next budget, think about it,” he said.

The EU representative also urged EU countries to use the budget “to rebuild the capacity of institutions to identify ways and means to face the next crisis.”

EU foreign ministers agreed on Sunday to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons worth €450 million. According to Borrell, such deliveries will be financed by the European Peace Fund and carried out through Poland.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country. As stated in the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian military does not strike at cities, but disable only the military infrastructure, so nothing threatens the civilian population.

