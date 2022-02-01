Borrell helds joint call with US, NATO and others

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: High Repres-entative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell held a quadrilateral call with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday.

They discussed latest developments and diplomatic activities related to Russia’s military build-up in and around Ukraine and Moscow’s demands for rearrangements in European security, including the letter by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of 31 January. While replies are being prepared, they reaffirmed the need to uphold the fundamental principles of the European security architecture. They agreed to continue discussions to address the current security situation, including through bilateral and multilateral engagement and close coordination at all levels.

During the call the importance of the OSCE as the as the right platform for these discussion was underscored. The Polish Chair-manship in Office of the O-SCE can count on the Euro-pean Union’s full support.