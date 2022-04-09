Borrell: “This war must be won on the battlefield”

BRUSSELS (TASS): EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, during a visit to Kyiv, for the first time in the history of the European Union, wished that the conflict be resolved militarily, not diplomatically. Borrell wrote about this in a series of messages on Twitter, with which he ended his visit to Ukraine, where he accompanied his direct boss, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“This war must be won on the battlefield,” he wrote. Borrell once again mentioned an additional €500 million allocated last month for the purchase of weapons to Ukraine, which “will be matched to Ukrainian needs.”

Borrell also promised new sanctions against Russia and announced a discussion of this topic at a scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers on April 11 in Brussels.

The leaders of the European Union did not make statements about the priority of a military victory over a political solution to the conflict either during the war in Yugoslavia, or in Libya, or in Afghanistan, in which most of the countries of the community took part within the framework of NATO structures.

Moreover, there were no such statements during the invasion of the American coalition into Iraq in 2003, which the leading states of the European Union condemned as based on disinformation and false theses about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Baghdad.

Since the beginning of European integration, the starting point of which is the declaration of the French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on May 9, 1950, which became the first step towards the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community, has been emphasized as a peaceful project aimed at preserving and maintaining peace in Europe.

The EU has always distanced itself from military projects, leaving them to a parallel organization – NATO, in which the central role was assigned to the United States.

This situation began to change rapidly in 2014 after the coup d’état in Ukraine, the reunification of Crimea with Russia, and the start of the civil war in Donbass.

Since 2014, an increasingly intensive institutional cooperation has begun to be established between the EU and NATO, which has now reached the level of implementation of common defense projects.

