Bosnia and Herzegovina team visits International Court of Justice

F.P. Report

THE HAGUE:. Šefik Džaf-erovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, accompanied by Almir Šahovic, Amba-ssador of Bosnia and Her-zegovina to the Netherla-nds, on Tuesday paid a visit to the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, at its seat at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Džaferovic and his delegation met the President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, and the Registrar, Philippe Gautier.

During the meeting, President Donoghue spoke about the role and work of the Court, emphasizing that the ICJ is always open to States parties to its Statute. Džaferovic, in turn, pointed out that the ICJ is “an institution which is, and should be, respected by the whole world”, adding that there is no future without justice in the modern world.

At the end of the meeting, Džaferovic signed the Visitors’ Book and exchan-ged gifts with the President of the Court. He was also given a brief tour of the Great Hall of Justice where the ICJ holds its public sittings.

