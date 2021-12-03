Bosnia detains 7 Serbs on war crimes charges

BELGRADE (TASS): Officials of the Agency for Investigation and Protection of Bosnia and Herzegovina (SIPA, an analogue of the prosecutor’s office) detained seven Serbs on Friday on charges of war crimes. Among the detainees is the former head of the Special Police of the Republika Srpska, General Goran Saric, SIPA reported.

It is noted that the detainees are charged with participation in war crimes against the civilian population during the Bosnian war (1992-1995).

According to the veteran organization of the Republika Srpska, General Goran Saric was released from all war crimes charges in 2018 after a 10-year trial.

The new detention of Saric and other residents of the Republika Srpska, which was carried out in violation of legal procedures, was called arbitrariness in the veteran organization.

The Bosnian War is an interethnic conflict on the territory of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina between armed formations of Serbs, Muslim autonomists, Bosnian Muslims and Croats. The total death toll was about 100-110 thousand people, the number of refugees exceeded 2.2 million, which makes this conflict the most destructive in Europe since the Second World War.