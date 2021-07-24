Bosnia genocide and criminal code

The outgoing interntional high representative for Bosnia- Herzegovina has imposed amendments to Bosnia’s Criminal Code that prohibit and punish the denial of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes during 1991. The office of the high representative for Bosnia issued these changes to the country’s criminal code and introduced prison sentences of up to fie years for genocide deniers and for any glorification of war criminals on 23 July this year. The high representative Valentin Inzko has the authority to impose decisions or dismiss. He stated in an open letter saying that there is no reconciliation without recognition of crime and without responsibility.

The criminalizing of Bosnian Muslims genocide has been welcomed by the civilized societies globally. The current Bosniak and Croat members of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic had termed this criminalization of Bosnian genocide as an act of civilization that would strengthen the peace in the country, whereas Serbian member of Presidency rejected this imposition as unfounded and reiterated his claim that the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in which some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb Forces did not take place. The Serbian member said that the Serb must not accept this decision.

The whole world had witnessed the brutal treatment of Bosnian people and months long blockade of population centers during Serbian invasion of Bosnia in early 1990s. United Nations Peacekeepers were deployed in the region who also remained unsuccessful in halting Serbian war crimes against innocent Bosnian people. The world did not forget the heinous crime committed by Serbian troops nearly three decades ago, whereas Serbian members had made a failed attempt to mislead the world by refusing the occurrence of horrific war crimes of Serbian Forces under code name Operation “Krivaja-95” in early July 1995. Serbian leaders must remember that earlier a UN War Crimes Court had sentenced to life in prison to both Bosnian Serb Commander Ratko Mladic, and former political leader Radovan Karadzic for the Muslims genocide in Srebrenica. However, the denial of Serb leader did not affect the severity of crimes of their elders and the world still remembers and reconfirmed the truth after 25 years.