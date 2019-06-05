Bowser administration makes history by launching first ever DC Music census

F.P. America

Washington, D.C : The Bowser Administration announced that the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), in partnership with Georgetown University, is launching the District of Columbia’s first ever music census. The DC Music Census aims to capture the DC music industry and economy and provide needed data to assist city officials and community members in making more informed decisions that will strengthen and grow the District’s music ecosystem.

“Simply put, music matters in the District of Columbia,” said Mayor Bowser. “The musicians, the venue owners, the educators, the technicians, all areas of the music economy are important to who we are as a city. As the underlying component of my 202Creates initiative, supporting the DC creative community and economy is vital and the DC Music Census augments those efforts.”

The DC Music Census will include a survey that will be open for three weeks to be filled out by anyone working creatively in music as a musician or participating in any music-related product, service or venue. The data will be released in September during Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 202Creates, a month long celebration of the creative economy.

“We are thrilled to be launching the first ever DC Music Census to help move the music economy forward in the District. This is the kind of investment that signals to our peers and our community that we are a cultural city to be taken seriously,” said OCTFME Director Angie M. Gates. She continued, “This is a big win for the District’s music community.”

The preliminary details of the Census were shared at the Georgetown University Music Policy Forum Summit, October 26, 2018, in Washington, DC. A study and action plan from the results of the DC Music Census will quantify the music industry as well as reveal opportunities for continued growth within the DC music scene.

“The DC Music Census is a huge project, in importance and ambition. And I’m thrilled that Georgetown faculty and students are joining forces with the DC Office of Cable TV, Film, Music, and Entertainment to tackle the opportunity. Only when we have measures of the size and activities of the city’s musicians can we know how best to build the DC creative community,” said Provost Robert Groves of Georgetown University.

The Census will be implemented by Sound Music Cities, the leading US based provider of music ecosystem studies and music census work in conjunction with OCTFME, Georgetown University, The DC Music Community and numerous local partners.

This investment in the development of the DC music economy signals the value of the music industry to the vibrancy of Washington, DC. Additionally, it continues Mayor Bowser’s commitment to growing the creative economy in DC.