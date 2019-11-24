Boxer Waseem arrives in Pakistan after securing 10th professional victory

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem arrived here on Sunday after winning the tenth professional bout of his career outclassing Mexico’s Ganigan Lopez in an intense battle of eight rounds at Ceasars Palace in Dubai last week.

Officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) greeted Waseem upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport (IIA). Waseem will stay in Islamabad today after which he will leave for Quetta on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Pakistani boxer, who is also known as the ‘Falcon’, thanked PSB officials for their reception. He thanked the sports minister and the director-general of the PSB for their cooperation as well all his coach and all those who had prayed for him.

Waseem said that it was a big fight and he was very happy that he did the country proud. The boxer said that he will be in Pakistan for a week after which he will go to Spain to participate in a training camp.

Waseem added that he was in talks about bringing MTK Global — a boxing management company — to Pakistan. He said that a gym would be set up in the country and they would promote boxing so that other players like himself come forward.

His message for the youth was to work hard and do something for their country.

On Friday, the Pakistani boxer was declared the winner unanimously at the end of the eighth round in a battle against Lopez. All of the judges gave their verdict in favour of Waseem and he was adjudged 77-75 by Yuji Fukuchi and Ahmed Gharib, while Gary Kitanoski gave him 80-73 points.

This is the tenth professional title for Waseem, who had defeated Conrado Tanamor of the Philippines at the same venue in September. Waseem’s latest win at the Rotunda Rumble gains him ranking points to make his way clear for the title fight.

The Quetta-born Waseem was also encouraged by the presence of former world champion Amir Khan who flew from the UK to Dubai to cheer for the Pakistani boxer. Khan had entered the ring to congratulate Waseem as soon the referee announced his decision.