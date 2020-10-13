BP dodges politics through climate reinvention

Monitoring Desk

BP CEO Bernard Looney is leading the biggest transformation in the oil industry’s 160-year history, but he’s staying quiet on the thorniest part: the politics.

Driving the news: In our recent interview for “Axios on HBO,” Looney made a scripted case for BP’s plan to pivot to — and profit from — renewable energy.

Over the course of an hour, he deflected questions about President Trump and Joe Biden, BP’s Beltway lobbying and mistrust from the public and environmentalists over the oil industry’s responsibility.

“I get the sort of suspicion. But we are serious about this. This is in the interests of our company. It’s not like we’re trying to protect our existing business and get by. We are pivoting BP from being an international oil company that we’ve been for 111 years to becoming an integrated energy company.” — Looney to “Axios on HBO”

How it works: BP unveiled in September what many consider the oil industry’s most aggressive plan to move away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy.

The intrigue: Looney had little to say about either a president who encourages climate denial or a candidate who would pursue an aggressive climate plan that’s in line with BP’s goal.

On Trump: “My response is what we’re doing. … [Climate change is] a huge issue and we’re in action. … I’m not going to comment on what other people’s views are.”

“My response is what we’re doing. … [Climate change is] a huge issue and we’re in action. … I’m not going to comment on what other people’s views are.” On Biden: “I didn’t study [Biden’s] plan in detail. … BP is supportive of any sound, sensible policy which accelerates the world on a path to net-zero.”

The backstory: Looney has given conflicting messages on policy’s role.

“We need policymakers to incentivize lower carbon choices,” Looney told investors at a September meeting on the new plan. In our interview, he said, “While policy is helpful to our strategy, our strategy is not predicated on policy.”

Where it stands: BP said it would end its $100 million annual corporate reputation campaign and redirect at least part of that toward supporting climate policies around the world.

For this year and next, BP has budgeted $6.5 million toward climate policies throughout the country and in Washington, D.C., per Geoff Morrell, a BP executive vice president responsible for global advocacy and spending.

“We are spending millions and would gladly spend tens of millions more if there were viable net-zero policies to actively advocate for,” Morrell said.

The bottom line: “If they’re earnest about what they’re trying to do, that will show up in their lobbying,” said Andrew Logan, senior director at the sustainable investment nonprofit Ceres. “It can’t be an ancillary effort — it has to be a core part of the strategy.”

Axios