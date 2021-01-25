Brady strikes again

WASHINGTON (Axios): The first playoff matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers didn’t disappoint, as they combined for 626 yards and six touchdowns in the Bucs’ 31-26 victory, Axios’ Jeff Tracy writes.

The top-seeded Packers looked overmatched early before nearly climbing out of a 28-10 hole in the third quarter, but ultimately fell just short.

With the win, the Bucs became just the third No. 5 seed to advance to the Super Bowl (1985 Patriots; 2007 Giants).

By the numbers: Brady was far from perfect — throwing three picks for just the fourth time in 44 playoff games — but did enough to get the job done (20/36, 280 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT).

He’s tied for third all-time with nine playoff wins over NFC teams despite this being his first season in the conference.

He’s beaten 27 different QBs in the playoffs, while just one other QB has even started that many playoff games (Peyton Manning: 14-13 record).

He’s advanced to his 10th Super Bowl, which is twice as many as second place (John Elway) and represents 52.6% of his healthy seasons as a starter.

Tompa Bay: Since Brady signed with the Bucs in March, Tampa Bay has sent the Rays, Lightning and Bucs to their respective championship games/rounds.

Stat du jour … All-time playoff wins:

Patriots: 37

Packers: 36

Steelers: 36

Cowboys: 35

Brady: 33

49ers: 32

Rodgers watch … The Packers trailed 31-23 with 2:05 left, facing a fourth-and-goal from the eight-yard line, and opted to kick a FG rather than go for the tie.

“It wasn’t my decision,” a frustrated Rodgers told reporters, adding that there are a lot of uncertain futures in Green Bay, “myself included.”

When asked what’s next for him, Rodgers said, “It’s a good question … I don’t know; I really don’t.”

“Aaron Rodgers sure sounded like a guy saying goodbye,” noted ESPN’s Jason Wilde. … Did we just watch his last game with the Packers? He’s under contract through the 2023 season but could demand trade.