Brands are changing space

F.P. Report (AXIOS)

The commercialization of spaceflight has opened the door to branding and marketing. The experts say that this will change everyone’s relationship with the cosmos.

The sources say that the space is now open to brands, private citizens and commercial companies and soon the space will not be a place where only a trained person with skills can go.

Soon companies and consumers will be able to make direct stake in orbit for the first time in history.

Estee Lauder has sent its Advanced Night Repair skincare product to the International Space Station aboard a Cygnus spacecraft launched Friday, where astronauts will take photos of it for the company’s social media accounts. Other companies like Axiom are planning to provide rides for private space flyers aboard spacecraft like SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

The NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said last week the space agency plans to start a program to help tourists who want to fly to the space station.

NASA has long had a complex relationship with brands and companies hoping to capitalize on the public’s interest in space.

For example, M&M’s, Tang, Omega watches and other brands have all made it up to space because they’re used by astronauts, but NASA’s new regime marks the first time brands can pay the space agency for that kind of access directly.

The sources say that the private companies supported by NASA, like SpaceX, are creating real opportunities to fly now.

“[I]t’s publicity for Estée Lauder and its publicity for NASA,” Linda Billings, a space industry analyst, told.

Experts at AXIOS say that some, like Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) during a committee hearing at the end of September, have expressed concern that these types of marketing activities may not be worth the astronaut crew time spent on them.

The agency counters that very little time is actually going to be allotted to these activities.

But those who support these efforts see commercialization as a way to make NASA a user of services in orbit that can be run by private companies, freeing up the agency to focus on goals like the Moon and Mars.

Eventually, the money made from these partnerships could help offset the cost of the agency’s exploration efforts. At the moment, however, NASA isn’t charging full price, with companies paying a relatively small percentage of the actual cost for these activities in space.

NASA is still trying to figure out exactly how much demand there is for marketing activities and even space tourism in orbit and the agency plans to shift the availability of its crew and cargo depending on that demand.

“Just like everything we do on the ISS, it’s an experiment, and we will continue to monitor that to make sure that we’re kind of hitting the sweet spot in terms of interest levels,” Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial spaceflight, told Axios.

What to watch: Normalizing brands in space could help extend humanity’s reach by creating a shared culture between Earth and an alien environment.

“You wouldn’t want to live here on Earth or anywhere else without human culture establishing itself. Otherwise, it’s very clinical and boring,” space historian Robert Pearlman, who edits collectSPACE.com, told me. “I would say that what is exciting right now is the potential for human culture to occur [in space].”